Sport

For Victor Gomes a dream percolated from age 15 will come true in Qatar

SA’s representative at the World Cup says being a referee is not a day job but a lifelong commitment

13 November 2022 - 20:42 By Matshelane Mamabolo

He flashed that smile, the one he always wears when he sends a player off or awards a penalty. Even though Victor Gomes was dressed in jeans and a shirt, it was hard not to separate the man from the referee at Safa House last week...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says Soccer
  2. Son going to Qatar with fractured eye socket Sport
  3. Qatar World Cup set to defy controversy and break revenue record Business Times
  4. Mané named in Senegal squad for World Cup Soccer

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Bok coach’s lie about Kolbe, the goalkicker Sport
  2. COMMENT | Pirates can teach Chiefs a thing or two on how to build a ... Sport
  3. For Victor Gomes a dream percolated from age 15 will come true in Qatar Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | After almost two years Broos’s Bafana cup doesn’t exactly runneth ... Sport

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved