France's new generation ready to step up after Benzema injury

“I am really sad for the people who are injured. They could have done a good job. I am part of the younger generation and we have to replace more experience players.

“We are lucky to be able to show our qualities. It is an opportunity that we have to grab.”

For Camavinga, who joined Real Madrid as a teenager last year, the young France players will be pumped up and ready to make up for the missing experience.

“We are not going to reduce our objectives because Karim is leaving. We will continue to fight. If they [opponents] think they are less scared that's up to them. I don't really worry what our opponents think of us,” midfielder Camavinga said.

“I think the moment the coach puts players on the pitch it is up us to us to bring a breath of fresh air, a burst of energy.”

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has much less proven quality to choose from and will be looking to Australia's famous physicality and fighting spirit to deliver a first World Cup finals win for the country since 2010.

Failing that, with Group D matches against Denmark and Tunisia to follow, Australia will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Germany that derailed their 2010 campaign before it really got started.

While Arnold's side struggled to qualify — only stamping their ticket via a penalty shoot-out in an intercontinental playoff against Peru in June — he has included a handful of inexperienced but highly confident attackers in his squad.

“It's our first World Cup and we really want to shock the world,” said winger Awer Mabil. “I think we have the quality to do that, we just have to show our ability.”