Soccer

Cisse urges Senegal strikers to step up after defeat to Netherlands

22 November 2022 - 12:05 By Reuters
Virgil van Dijk of Holland competes in an aerial challenge with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng of Senegal in the World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.
Virgil van Dijk of Holland competes in an aerial challenge with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng of Senegal in the World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Senegal head coach Aliou Cissé urged his attackers to be more clinical in front of goal after they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their opening match of the World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

Late goals by Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen stretched Netherlands' unbeaten record under coach Louis van Gaal to 16 matches and secured them the second spot (all the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here) in Group A.

Senegal, who are without injured striker Sadio Mané at the tournament, are third above hosts Qatar, who were beaten 2-0 by group leaders Ecuador in the tournament opener.

Playing with Boulaye Dia as the lone striker and an attacking trio of Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Krepin Diatta, the African champions had only four of their 15 shots on target.

“We are disappointed to have not scored, we had two or three very good chances,” Cisse told reporters. “We needed to be more effective in front of goal.

“Ismaila and Krepin are responsible there, but of course, the absence of Mané is a problem for us. [But] our attackers are good and we know what they are capable of.

“It was a challenging game. We need to work on it [scoring goals] with Ismaila and the others. We expect a lot from him and Krepin.”

Cisse said injuries to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and left-back Abdou Diallo in the second half led to the team losing momentum.

Kouyate was taken off on a stretcher after the central midfielder landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge.

“I am worried about those who got injured — for Abdou, it's a muscular problem and Kouyate twisted his ankle, we need to check and make sure they are ready for the other games.”

Senegal take on hosts Qatar next on Friday before facing Ecuador four days later.

“If we had won, we would have got off to the best way but now the second game can be difficult and we have to make sure we win it,” Cisse said.

“The fact we have lost will motivate us even more to be better prepared for next games.”

MORE:

Dutch strike late to grab 2-0 win over Senegal

Cody Gakpo scored a late goal on his World Cup debut and Davy Klaassen added a second deep in stoppage time to give the Netherlands a 2-0 win over ...
Sport
20 hours ago

If France can win, why not us? Cissé tells Mané-less Senegal

Confident Dutch claims about being serious World Cup contenders face early examination on Monday as they open their Group A campaign against African ...
Sport
2 days ago

England's Lions make roaring start putting six past Iran

England hammered Iran 6-2 on Monday in an emphatic Qatar World Cup opener thanks to two goals from Bukayo Saka and strikes by Jude Bellingham and ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Wales snatch draw with US thanks to late Bale penalty

Wales' all-time top scorer and talisman Gareth Bale scored a late penalty as the Welsh rallied in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw with the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Argentina, Denmark, Tunisia, France in action

Tuesday's World Cup fixtures
Sport
8 hours ago

All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
3 days ago

All the Qatar 2022 World Cup squads

Here is a full list of all the 26-man squads of the 32 teams taking part in the 2022 World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Bok legend Stefan Terblanche says Erasmus fighting futile battle with World ... Rugby
  3. Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the ... Soccer
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Qatar 2022 is a WC of firsts in a dozen ways Sport
  5. World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning Soccer

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike