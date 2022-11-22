Cisse urges Senegal strikers to step up after defeat to Netherlands

“It was a challenging game. We need to work on it [scoring goals] with Ismaila and the others. We expect a lot from him and Krepin.”

Cisse said injuries to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and left-back Abdou Diallo in the second half led to the team losing momentum.

Kouyate was taken off on a stretcher after the central midfielder landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge.

“I am worried about those who got injured — for Abdou, it's a muscular problem and Kouyate twisted his ankle, we need to check and make sure they are ready for the other games.”

Senegal take on hosts Qatar next on Friday before facing Ecuador four days later.

“If we had won, we would have got off to the best way but now the second game can be difficult and we have to make sure we win it,” Cisse said.

“The fact we have lost will motivate us even more to be better prepared for next games.”