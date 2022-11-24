Rulani Mokwena played 'huge role' in Bongani Zungu joining Sundowns

Even when he is back to full fitness, Bongani Zungu is not expecting to walk straight into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting line-up and command a regular place.

Zungu returned to Chloorkop unfit and lacking match fitness in August after mixed success in his six seasons spent in Europe where he turned out for Vitória Guimarães SC in Portugal, Amiens SC in France and Rangers in Scotland.

Sundowns' players are on a short break during the suspension of domestic football for the Fifa World Cup, but will resume training as the resumption approaches.

During this period Zungu is working with fitness trainers in his bid to regain sharpness when the DStv Premiership starts on New Year’s Eve with a blockbuster clash against Orlando Pirates at Loftus.