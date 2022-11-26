Soccer

Australia edge Tunisia to end 12-year wait for a win at World Cup

26 November 2022 - 14:27 By Reuters
Australia's Mitchell Duke battles for possession with Montassar Talbi of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday to register their first World Cup victory in 12 years as they provisionally moved up to second in Group D behind reigning champions France.

Striker Mitchell Duke scored midway through the first half with a glancing header past keeper Aymen Dahmen to give Australia the lead, while Tunisia's best chance came when skipper Youssef Msakni shot just wide.

Tunisia brought on the squad's top scorer Wahbi Khazri in the second half as they upped the tempo in search of an equaliser, but the Australian defence stood firm with goalkeeper and skipper Mat Ryan a calming presence at the back.

The victory snapped Australia's seven-match winless run at World Cups since they last picked up three points in a victory over Serbia in 2010. France play Denmark in the other Group D encounter later on Saturday.

