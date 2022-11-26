Soccer

England and US have a lot to play for in their remaining group matches

26 November 2022 - 17:50 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN DOHA
England defender Harry Maguire clears the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

From the sublime to the lame and tame.

That’s the best way to describe England’s underwhelming performance during their 0-0 draw with the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha which denied them progression to the next round with a game to spare.

It was a perplexing performance by England who started the tournament in style with a powerful statement of intent by putting minnows Iran to the sword with a thumping 6-2 scoreline earlier in the week.

A heavy defeat against Wales on Tuesday is the only thing that can send England packing from the tournament but coach Gareth Southgate and his players will know better than anyone that some improvements are needed.

Southgate started this important match with a starting line-up and system that overwhelmed Iran made up of a back four marshalled by Harry Maguire and John Stones.

Southgate hoped for dominance in a progressive midfield with exciting youngster Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka but the results were not the same as against Iran.

Upfront, a lot was expected from attackers Mason Mount and Harry Kane to get the much-needed goals but they fired blanks against the tight US defence of Walker Zimmerman and Ream Tim.

Now, England will have to get a positive result in their last group match against rivals Wales next week who lost 1-0 to Iran on Friday to have an outside chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

England went into this crucial match not having beaten the US in three previous World Cup meetings that include two draws and a loss, and the Americans did well enough to keep their good record.

It is also worth mentioning that the US created the better scoring chances and they should have gone for the halftime break at least leading England by two or more clear goals.

The big worry for England is that talismanic attacker Kane looked to be in discomfort with a heavily-strapped and swollen ankle as he made his way back to the dressing after the final whistle.

For this largely young US side. this was a strong statement as they need a positive result in their last group match against Iran to qualify for the knockout stages where anything is possible.

Last week Gregg Berhalter issued a challenge to his players to capture the imagination of people with good performances to change the perception they have of the MLS.

To progress to the next round, Berhalter is going to rely on the exploits of key players like Walker Zimmerman and Tim Ream in the heart of the defence to nullify England’s threats.

Berhalter will be hoping that FC Barcelona’s defender Sergino Dest is fully fit to take part in the match as he was replaced in discomfort against England.

In the midfield, Berhalter will call on the experience of captain Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston Mackennie with Timothy Weah and, Christian Pulisic and Haji Wright leading the attack.

There is a lot for these teams to play for in their next matches and they both have to show marked improvement if they are to successfully negotiate their way into the knockout stages.

-Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Qatar as a guest of SuperSport

