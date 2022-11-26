For this largely young US side. this was a strong statement as they need a positive result in their last group match against Iran to qualify for the knockout stages where anything is possible.
-Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Qatar as a guest of SuperSport
England and US have a lot to play for in their remaining group matches
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
From the sublime to the lame and tame.
That’s the best way to describe England’s underwhelming performance during their 0-0 draw with the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha which denied them progression to the next round with a game to spare.
It was a perplexing performance by England who started the tournament in style with a powerful statement of intent by putting minnows Iran to the sword with a thumping 6-2 scoreline earlier in the week.
A heavy defeat against Wales on Tuesday is the only thing that can send England packing from the tournament but coach Gareth Southgate and his players will know better than anyone that some improvements are needed.
Southgate started this important match with a starting line-up and system that overwhelmed Iran made up of a back four marshalled by Harry Maguire and John Stones.
Southgate hoped for dominance in a progressive midfield with exciting youngster Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka but the results were not the same as against Iran.
Upfront, a lot was expected from attackers Mason Mount and Harry Kane to get the much-needed goals but they fired blanks against the tight US defence of Walker Zimmerman and Ream Tim.
Now, England will have to get a positive result in their last group match against rivals Wales next week who lost 1-0 to Iran on Friday to have an outside chance of progressing to the knockout stages.
England went into this crucial match not having beaten the US in three previous World Cup meetings that include two draws and a loss, and the Americans did well enough to keep their good record.
It is also worth mentioning that the US created the better scoring chances and they should have gone for the halftime break at least leading England by two or more clear goals.
The big worry for England is that talismanic attacker Kane looked to be in discomfort with a heavily-strapped and swollen ankle as he made his way back to the dressing after the final whistle.
-Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Qatar as a guest of SuperSport
