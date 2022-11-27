Cameroon and Serbia in battle for survival

“The mistakes made [against Switzerland] will not be made again in the next game,” he said.

Serbia have a well-drilled unit that prevented Brazil from making inroads in the first half before they were carved open in the second after a drop in intensity.

“The impression is that we started the second half with too much respect for Brazil and that cost us a positive result,” Serbia's national team director Stevan Stojanovic said.

“Somehow we raised our hands prematurely in surrender, which in the past was not characteristic of this generation.”

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic lamented that key players such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were not fully fit. But Serbia will be glad to have got Brazil out of the way early and he has promised change in the next two games.

“We have to face that fact. It's defeating to not have 100% of all your players. You will see a different team [against Cameroon],” Stojkovic said with a reassuring tone.

Reuters

