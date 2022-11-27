Morocco stun Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

Courtois was beaten for the first time in the tournament when Ziyech fired a free-kick into the pack and it bounced past the keeper at the near post on the stroke of half time.

Romain Saiss, however, was marginally offside and referee Carlos Ramos ruled the goal out after a VAR review as the Besiktas defender was obstructing Courtois' view.

Morocco started to fancy their chances and were more on the attack with Sofiane Boufal's shot from just inside the box going just wide after the break.

Belgium were out of sorts and Martinez sent Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens on to replace Amadou Onana and Eden Hazard.

Mertens had an immediate impact, forcing El Kajoui, who stood in minutes before kickoff for Yassine Bounou, into a superb save with a fierce shot.

Morocco substitute Sabiri broke the deadlock in the 73rd with an angled free-kick similar to the one that led to the ruled-out goal in the first half, as Courtois could only fumble the ball into the net.

Saiss was also in the way, but onside this time, and Morocco defended tooth and nail until they found another opening, with Aboukhlal clipping Ziyech's cross into the roof of the net as the stadium boiled over.

