ANALYSIS | Dazzling Dembélé made it a two-man job for France with Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé will grab the headlines after his second-half double sent France into the last-16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday, but Ousmane Dembélé was the man who facilitated the defending champions' success.
Dembélé was everywhere on the flank — close to Jules Kounde, who lacked experience at right-back, and wreaking havoc further up the pitch in a tremendous two-man job that kept Denmark on their toes and repeatedly pegged them back.
He started the Group D clash at the 974 Stadium deeper than usual after being asked to track back by coach Didier Deschamps, who was looking for safety on the right.
But the Barcelona thoroughbred brought danger time and time again with his dribbles and crosses, proving a nightmare for Denmark's Joakim Maehle with his stop-and-go dribbles.
Dembélé had already been impressive in France's 4-1 victory against Australia in their opening game, but Saturday's display probably cemented his place in the starting line-up and gave Deschamps more tactical options.
While he still lacks the devastating scoring touch of Mbappé or Olivier Giroud, Dembélé, along with Antoine Griezmann, played a selfless game that allowed Mbappé to do what he does best — find the net and take the limelight.
“The most underrated striker.”@stiga_f believes Olivier Giroud should have more recognition for his contributions for Les Blues 🇫🇷#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YmymG6OQEl— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 27, 2022
His cross for Adrien Rabiot's threatening header midway through the first half, after a brilliant counterattacking run, was just one of many superb moves to pick from Dembélé's match.
Another one came in the 38th minute when, near his own area, Dembélé stole the ball from Maehle, his direct opponent who possibly ended the first half feeling dizzy.
In 2018, Dembélé had lost his place in the starting XI after a poor performance in the first game of the group stage.
“In 2018, I was going through tough years,” he said this week, admitting that he now had a healthier lifestyle.
“Well it's not like I was being crazy, but I'm watching myself much more now. I'm now on a year-and-a-half without injuries. I'm 25 and more mature in my game.”
Dembélé was the first to bring danger in the second half with yet another dazzling run before setting up Mbappé for a potential opener with a silky pass from the penalty spot.
He then faded, exhausted, leaving it to Mbappé to finish the job with an 86th-minute winner after his opener just past the hour before Andreas Christensen levelled for the Danes.
Dembélé is likely to be on the bench against Tunisia on Wednesday in Les Bleus's final group game, getting a well-deserved rest ahead of the knockout stage where he undoubtedly will catch the eye again.
