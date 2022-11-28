Soccer

'Crazy, difficult' Hakim Ziyech shows Morocco what they were missing

28 November 2022 - 12:33 By Shady Amir
Hakim Ziyech tries to get past Belgium's Amadou Onana in Morocco's World Cup Group F win at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech helped mastermind a famous Group F win against second-ranked Belgium at the World Cup on Sunday, but until a few months ago, he was not even coming to Qatar.

Former coach Vahid Halilhodzic cut him out of the team in a dispute over his willingness to play, but when the Bosnian was sacked in August, his replacement Walid Regragui welcomed the Chelsea player among others back into the Atlas Lions' fold.

In the 2-0 win against Belgium, man of the match Ziyech showed what the team was missing in a brilliant performance that helped Morocco to their first World Cup victory since beating Scotland 3-0 in 1998.

“He is incredible. The spirit he has, coming back to the national team,” a jubilant Regragui said.

“A lot of people talk about him, say he is crazy and difficult to manage, that he can't help the team. But when you give him the love and confidence, he will die for you. He is a key player and a different player with the national team.”

The former Ajax Amsterdam player's speed was a problem throughout for the Belgian defence and the focus of Morocco's attacks from the right.

Ziyech had seemed to give Morocco the lead just before the break when he fired a free-kick into the wall and it bounced past Thibaut Courtois at the near post on the stroke of half time, but the VAR review saved the Devils.

Ziyech had Morocco's first shot on goal in the second half, and was allowed to move freely between the lines in the front third, tormenting the Belgian defence.

Still full of running in the final minutes at 1-0 up, he provided the cross to Zakaria Aboukhlal who clipped it into the roof of the net to seal the victory as Al Thumama stadium boiled over.

Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the party

If Morocco are to progress past the group stage at the World Cup, Hakim Ziyech will need to be at his sparkling best
Sport
1 month ago

Talk of Ziyech's brilliance must be accompanied by credit to Regragui, the mastermind of Morocco's transformed performances in the last two months.

The former international, who led Moroccan club side Wydad Athletic to the Caf Champions League title last May, made match-winning changes against the Belgians, including the introduction of Aboukhlal whose second goal killed the game.

Another substitute, Abdelhamid Sabiri, struck the shot that touched captain Romain Saiss on its way in for the first goal.

Morocco drew 0-0 against Croatia in their opening game and have not conceded a goal in five matches under Regragui, a record he would dearly like to take further into the Qatar tournament.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

