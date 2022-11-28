'Crazy, difficult' Hakim Ziyech shows Morocco what they were missing

The former Ajax Amsterdam player's speed was a problem throughout for the Belgian defence and the focus of Morocco's attacks from the right.

Ziyech had seemed to give Morocco the lead just before the break when he fired a free-kick into the wall and it bounced past Thibaut Courtois at the near post on the stroke of half time, but the VAR review saved the Devils.

Ziyech had Morocco's first shot on goal in the second half, and was allowed to move freely between the lines in the front third, tormenting the Belgian defence.

Still full of running in the final minutes at 1-0 up, he provided the cross to Zakaria Aboukhlal who clipped it into the roof of the net to seal the victory as Al Thumama stadium boiled over.