Soccer

'I'm the dad of these kids': Cameroon coach Song on disciplined Onana

29 November 2022 - 14:13 By Reuters
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon challenges Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28 2022.
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon challenges Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28 2022.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song praised his team's fighting spirit after they salvaged a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.

Onana was marked “absent” on the team sheet at Al Janoub stadium and Song explained that he had to put the team first for a game that left the Indomitable Lions on one point in Group G before they play Brazil.

Cameroon's federation, Fecafoot, has since confirmed Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons.

Onana's omission against the Serbs came amid reports of a falling-out with Song over tactics.

Cameroon are third in the group on a point and need to beat Brazil in their final game on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the last-16.

“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that after the decision by Mr Rigobert Song Bahanag, head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons,” Fecafoot said.

“Facafoot reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

“It further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance.”

Earlier Song said Onana was “a very important player but we are in a competition and my role is to put the team first ahead of an individual” .

“He is one of the best keepers in Europe. This is not about his performances but you have to preserve the squad.

“Maybe we needed a strong signal. It's a big risk that I took. But I'm the dad of these kids so when I have to take risks and make decisions I do that and I stand by what I do.”

The 46-year-old Song, who won a record 137 caps for Cameroon and played in four World Cups said he was not concerned that stand-in keeper Devis Epassy struggled against Serbia, notably allowing too much space on his left for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

“We were leading and then after those two [first-half stoppage-time] goals [for Serbia] we thought it was over, but we saw the players rallied back and I can only be happy about that.

“The most important is to give the Cameroon people emotions. What matters is the mindset and collective spirit and in that regard we played a great game. We showed fighting spirit.”

Cameroon, however, have a mountain needing to beat tournament favourites Brazil on Friday.

“It is possible. We believe in it and we did not come here just to go through the motions,” Song said. “Cameroon still has a part to play in this World Cup.”

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Cameroon's World Cup hangs by thread after thrilling fightback against Serbs

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ghana looking for blessings not revenge against Uruguay, says Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Monday he is not the kind of guy who thinks too much about revenge.
Sport
5 hours ago

Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

Doha’s Stadium 974 thrummed to the samba beat on Monday night as Brazilian fans brought Latin American swagger to this patch of Qatar and Casemiro ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Today’s World Cup fixtures: make or break for Senegal, England meet Wales

Tuesday's World Cup fixtures:
Sport
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. Iran coach Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa job after 'outrageous' rebuke Soccer
  5. Boks crush England in Twickenham to end season on high Rugby

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury