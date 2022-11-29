'I'm the dad of these kids': Cameroon coach Song on disciplined Onana
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song praised his team's fighting spirit after they salvaged a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.
Onana was marked “absent” on the team sheet at Al Janoub stadium and Song explained that he had to put the team first for a game that left the Indomitable Lions on one point in Group G before they play Brazil.
Cameroon's federation, Fecafoot, has since confirmed Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons.
Onana's omission against the Serbs came amid reports of a falling-out with Song over tactics.
Cameroon are third in the group on a point and need to beat Brazil in their final game on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the last-16.
“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that after the decision by Mr Rigobert Song Bahanag, head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons,” Fecafoot said.
“Facafoot reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.
“It further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance.”
Earlier Song said Onana was “a very important player but we are in a competition and my role is to put the team first ahead of an individual” .
“He is one of the best keepers in Europe. This is not about his performances but you have to preserve the squad.
“Maybe we needed a strong signal. It's a big risk that I took. But I'm the dad of these kids so when I have to take risks and make decisions I do that and I stand by what I do.”
The 46-year-old Song, who won a record 137 caps for Cameroon and played in four World Cups said he was not concerned that stand-in keeper Devis Epassy struggled against Serbia, notably allowing too much space on his left for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
“We were leading and then after those two [first-half stoppage-time] goals [for Serbia] we thought it was over, but we saw the players rallied back and I can only be happy about that.
“The most important is to give the Cameroon people emotions. What matters is the mindset and collective spirit and in that regard we played a great game. We showed fighting spirit.”
Cameroon, however, have a mountain needing to beat tournament favourites Brazil on Friday.
“It is possible. We believe in it and we did not come here just to go through the motions,” Song said. “Cameroon still has a part to play in this World Cup.”
