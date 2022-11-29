'I'm the dad of these kids': Cameroon coach Song on disciplined Onana

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song praised his team's fighting spirit after they salvaged a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.

Onana was marked “absent” on the team sheet at Al Janoub stadium and Song explained that he had to put the team first for a game that left the Indomitable Lions on one point in Group G before they play Brazil.

Cameroon's federation, Fecafoot, has since confirmed Onana has been suspended due to disciplinary reasons.

Onana's omission against the Serbs came amid reports of a falling-out with Song over tactics.