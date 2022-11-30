Soccer

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

30 November 2022 - 19:07 By Reuters
Australia players celebrate after Mathew Leckie scored to give the side a 1-0 lead during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match against Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30 2022 in Al Wakrah.
Image: Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Fifa World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years, thanks to a solo goal by Mathew Leckie.

Australia contained Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium before stinging the Scandinavians in a counter-attack in the 60th minute when Leckie burst into space, wrong-footed defender Joakim Maehle and fired low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand brought on all the attacking firepower he could muster as he desperately sought the goals that have eluded his side in Qatar.

But Australia held on to claim second place in Group D, behind France but ahead of Tunisia who beat the French 1-0 in Wednesday's other game.

Denmark finished bottom with one point. 

