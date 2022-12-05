ANALYSIS | Age no issue in France's deadly Mbappé-Giroud bromance

With Giroud substituted to give his ageing legs a rest, Mbappé went on to claim his second goal, curling a shot into the top corner in added time before Robert Lewandowski claimed a penalty consolation goal for Poland.

The brace meant Mbappé became the youngest player to reach five knockout stage goals at a World Cup since Brazil great Pele in 1958, when he was 17, according to data firm Opta.

While France's defence showed it was far from impregnable at times in the Poland match, their quarterfinal opponents — England, who tore through Senegal 3-0 in Sunay's later last-16 game — will not have missed how Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and substitute Marcus Thuram also dazzled for Les Bleus.

The way France piled forward in numbers from the start of Sunday's match drew a sharp contrast with Poland's approach as Lewandowski, one of the world's most prolific strikers, was left to play a lone striker role for much of the evening.

He had publicly called on Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz last year to give him a strike partner and a better chance of finding the net, which he did so often in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before moving to Barcelona.

His frustration was palpable again after France's scintillating attacking display when the 34-year-old was asked by Polish media if he planned to play in the next World Cup.

“It's still a long way to go and obviously you need to enjoy the game,” he said. “If we attack, try to attack [and] it's a bit different. But if we play defensively, there's no joy.”

Reuters

