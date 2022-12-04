Record Giroud, sublime Mbappé send France into quarters with Poland win

Jakub Kaminski followed, only for his shot to be saved close to the goalline by Raphael Varane.

One minute from the break, however, France's tactics paid off.

Mbappé drew the defence to him and slid the ball through into the path of Giroud, who grabbed the inch of space he needed to clip the ball past Szczesny and net his third goal of the tournament.

The 36-year-old Giroud, who did not score a goal in Russia four years ago, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

France, however, looked too casual, especially Mbappé, but the forward came up with a spine-chilling rising shot that went under the bar before curling another jaw-dropping strike into the top corner one minute into injury time.

They were his fourth and fifth goals in Qatar, and Mbappé became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before his 24th birthday, having netted as many as Argentina's 35-year-old Lionel Messi.

It helped Mbappé erase painful memories from last year's European championship, when he missed the decisive penalty that sent Switzerland into the last eight after a shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.

A handball by Dayot Upamecano gave Lewandowski a chance of scoring a consolation goal with a penalty that was first saved by Lloris before being retaken - and scored - as the keeper did not have his feet on the line.

Reuters

