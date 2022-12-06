WATCH | Chiefs’ Matlou breaks down recalling being ‘told I would never play again’

Mabasa also featured in the episode and said he felt he had to do something as an elder of Matlou in the community.

“When George suffered that injury it was the end of the world for him. For me as a life coach it was something that was so challenging where a person has broken their leg and they had already given up on their talent,” Mabasa said.

“I had to do something as an elder coming from his society and also being his life coach to try my level best so that he can still believe in his dreams.”

Matlou bounced back from that setback and went on to join Bidvest Wits, who sent him out on loan to teams such as Cape Town All Stars, Cape Umoya United and Portuguese club AD Sanjoanense.

When Wits was sold to Tshakhuma FC in 2020, Sanjoanense moved swiftly to sign the attacking midfielder. He returned home a year later to join Swallows FC, where he spent just a season before being snapped by Amakhosi ahead of the current campaign.

The Chiefs midfielder was introduced to football by his father Aaron Matlou while his mother Johannah Matlou was against the career, and wanted her son to focus on education.

Matlou was promising a football player and tried to turn professional but was unsuccessful, and believed he could guide his son to the big time.

With eight appearances in both the DStv Premiership and MTN8 this season, Matlou will hope to gain further trust from coach Arthur Zwane to earn more game-time when the season resumes from the seven-week break for the 2022 World Cup.