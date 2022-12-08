Bafana coach Broos to meet PSL coaches next year: Safa TD Steenbok

“It depends on many things, such as the programmes of the coaches and the programme of the national coach. I am local and I want to help because when I help I also help South Africa. The [PSL] coaches want to meet the [Bafana] coach and the coach wants to meet the coaches.
South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok says the long-overdue meeting between Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches and their Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos will happen next year.
Steenbok, who was appointed Safa’s technical director in September, said it is important for the coaches to meet Broos, who has repeatedly expressed his unhappiness that such a meeting has not yet taken place.
“I want to facilitate this meeting between PSL coaches and Bafana coach Hugo Broos but it will only be in 2023,” said Steenbok, without giving a specific date for the meeting.
“It depends on many things, such as the programmes of the coaches and the programme of the national coach. I am local and I want to help because when I help I also help South Africa. The [PSL] coaches want to meet the [Bafana] coach and the coach wants to meet the coaches.
“We will sit down with the coach to facilitate this because we didn’t have time over the past two months due to hectic programmes. Next year we want to finish this thing of [PSL] coaches meeting the [Bafana] coach once and for all.”
Broos initially wanted to meet the coaches at one venue, but that is not possible due to logistical issues and it appears that meetings will be held in Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town.
In September, the straight-talking Broos blamed the PSL for allegedly failing to acknowledge his requests for a meeting with the clubs and coaches to discuss issues that could help Bafana.
