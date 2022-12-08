Soccer

Bafana coach Broos to meet PSL coaches next year: Safa TD Steenbok

08 December 2022 - 12:18
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will meet PSL coaches next year.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will meet PSL coaches next year.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok says the long-overdue meeting between Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches and their Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos will happen next year.

Steenbok, who was appointed Safa’s technical director in September, said it is important for the coaches to meet Broos, who has repeatedly expressed his unhappiness that such a meeting has not yet taken place.

“I want to facilitate this meeting between PSL coaches and Bafana coach Hugo Broos but it will only be in 2023,” said Steenbok, without giving a specific date for the meeting.

“It depends on many things, such as the programmes of the coaches and the programme of the national coach. I am local and I want to help because when I help I also help South Africa. The [PSL] coaches want to meet the [Bafana] coach and the coach wants to meet the coaches.

“We will sit down with the coach to facilitate this because we didn’t have time over the past two months due to hectic programmes. Next year we want to finish this thing of [PSL] coaches meeting the [Bafana] coach once and for all.”

Broos initially wanted to meet the coaches at one venue, but that is not possible due to logistical issues and it appears that meetings will be held in Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town.

In September, the straight-talking Broos blamed the PSL for allegedly failing to acknowledge his requests for a meeting with the clubs and coaches to discuss issues that could help Bafana.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I’m not a fool’: SA coach Broos fumes that PSL never passed letter to coaches

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has threatened that the next Fifa break in November will be the last time he tries to have a meeting with the Premier ...
Sport
2 months ago

New Safa technical director Steenbok wants to fix Broos’ relationship with PSL coaches

Newly appointed SA Football Association technical director Walter Steenbok is determined to improve the poor relationship between Bafana Bafana coach ...
Sport
2 months ago

I don’t see the sense of it: Bafana coach Broos still flummoxed by Carling Cup

The coach says it would have been preferable for the tournament to be played just before the restart of the league towards the end of December.
Sport
4 weeks ago

SAZI HADEBE | Trying to understand Safa’s logic is mind-boggling at the best of times

Finding something positive to write about Safa and SA football is difficult at the moment
Sport
2 months ago

PODCAST | Steenbok unplugged

New Safa technical director Walter Steenbok says he wants to silence the drums of disagreement between PSL coaches and Bafana boss Hugo Broos.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cameroon boss Samuel Eto'o allegedly in altercation at World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić Soccer
  3. All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures Soccer
  4. Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European ... Sport
  5. ‘I commend Sbu for saying he is not OK’: Bulls offer support to troubled Nkosi Rugby

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar