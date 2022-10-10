PODCAST | Steenbok unplugged

Soccer

10 October 2022 - 06:08
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Interview with new Safa technical director Walter Steenbok at Safa House, 6 October 2022 (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Interview with new Safa technical director Walter Steenbok at Safa House, 6 October 2022 (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Image: Denvor de Wee

New Safa technical director Walter Steenbok says he wants to silence the drums of disagreement between PSL coaches and Bafana boss Hugo Broos.

“I’m in a WhatsApp group with all PSL coaches. I want to be a buffer between Broos and PSL coaches.”

He cautions Broos must be mindful of his comments and adds that “the senior national coach and I are on the same level. He does not report to me. My job is to help SA deliver.”

Listen to Steenbok on SportsLIVE with BBK as he outlines his five-year vision of firming up the shambolic foundations of SA football.

For more episodes, click here.

