Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce two big signings

08 December 2022 - 14:00 By Marc Strydom
A promotional picture by Orlando Pirates announces the signings of Craig Martin (left) and Ndumiso Mabena.
A promotional picture by Orlando Pirates announces the signings of Craig Martin (left) and Ndumiso Mabena.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of winger or fullback Craig Martin and playmaker Ndumiso Mabena.

Mabena, 35, finally concluded a deal with the Buccaneers, who he left in 2014 to join Platinum Stars, after months of speculation.

The attacking player — influential throughout a career that also took him to Bloemfontein Celtic — has trained with Pirates since being released from his contract at Royal AM in September. His exit from the Durban club followed a dispute with Royal, who planned to offload Mabena to Swallows FC.

Martin, 29, will join Pirates from Cape Town City in the January transfer window, Bucs said. 

“Mabena returns to the place he called home between 2009 and 2014. The 35-year-old joins the Buccaneers on a one-and-a-half season deal,” Pirates said on Thursday.

“Flying wingback Craig Martin will join the Soweto Giants in January after an agreement between the Buccaneers and Cape Town City for an undisclosed fee.

“The 29-year-old signed on the dotted line today [Thursday] for a two-and-a-half season deal.”

Martin has been a loyal servant at City from the 2017-2018 season.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sundowns coach Mokwena hopes to have Shalulile for Pirates game

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes to have a full squad available, including talisman striker Peter Shalulile, for their big fixture ...
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' Ngubane

South African football legend Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has speculated that Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat could be an “age cheat”.
Sport
1 week ago

I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows

Playing for a club as prestigious as Orlando Pirates is a dream for many players, but Ntsako Makhubela was reluctant about returning to the side ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Rulani Mokwena played 'huge role' in Bongani Zungu joining Sundowns

Even when he is back to full fitness, Bongani Zungu is not expecting to walk straight into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting line-up and command a ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cameroon boss Samuel Eto'o allegedly in altercation at World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić Soccer
  3. All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures Soccer
  4. Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European ... Sport
  5. ‘I commend Sbu for saying he is not OK’: Bulls offer support to troubled Nkosi Rugby

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar