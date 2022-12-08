Martin, 29, will join Pirates from Cape Town City in the January transfer window, Bucs said.
Orlando Pirates announce two big signings
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter
Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of winger or fullback Craig Martin and playmaker Ndumiso Mabena.
Mabena, 35, finally concluded a deal with the Buccaneers, who he left in 2014 to join Platinum Stars, after months of speculation.
The attacking player — influential throughout a career that also took him to Bloemfontein Celtic — has trained with Pirates since being released from his contract at Royal AM in September. His exit from the Durban club followed a dispute with Royal, who planned to offload Mabena to Swallows FC.
