Remains found where Kruger Park ranger went missing belong to woman

It has been two years since Kruger National Park game ranger Checkers Mashego went missing on duty and his family have not had closure.
TimesLIVE has established that human remains, initially believed to be his, found near where he was last seen belong to an unidentified woman.
A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE DNA tests revealed the remains were not Mashego's.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the investigation was continuing.
“A month after his [Mashego's] disappearance, human remains — including part of a skull — were found at the Kruger National Park, as well as other items suspected to be those used by Mashego.
“However, it could not be confirmed that the remains were his and the DNA results form part of the investigation, which has not yet been concluded.”
An inquiry has been lodged at Skukuza police station, but it has not yet been established whose remains those are.
Mohlala said they “understand and sympathise with the family” but police were still working on the case and were in contact with the family.
In December 2020, environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy expressed condolences to Mashego’s family after the remains were found.
Mashego’s daughter, Precious, told TimesLIVE her family are “in a state of limbo” as her father has not been found.
“The years are going by but we don’t know what happened to him. It would be better if we knew so we can deal with whatever it is. Now we are always hoping and there’s no news of him being found. It’s too much — life is moving, but ours has stopped,” Precious said.
She said they were told that the day her father went missing he was on field patrol duty in the afternoon after a call that rangers were needed. He did not return home and park staff arrived at their home to inquire about his whereabouts.
“We told them we were waiting for him to come back from work and that's when a search party was started.
“The Kruger [Park] gave us food parcels in December and January 2021 and the police last updated us last year.”
Precious said she still has hope her father is alive. “We miss him and need him. We live off social grants. My mom is struggling to take care of us all.”
