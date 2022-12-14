Soccer

Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

14 December 2022 - 10:00 By Reuters
Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles in front of his team's fans at the end Argentina's World Cup semifinal victory aganst Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles in front of his team's fans at the end Argentina's World Cup semifinal victory aganst Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13 2022.
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semifinal on Tuesday night and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

“It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best,” added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano. With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

“It's all well and good [the records], but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” Messi said.

“We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.”

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

France meet Morocco in the other semifinal later on Wednesday night.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

Messi and Alvarez steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Argentina's Julian Alvarez scored twice and earned a penalty converted by Lionel Messi as they swept past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the World ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco

When Morocco take on France in the World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday night, a significant number of South Africans ...
Sport
1 day ago

COMMENT | Safa’s ‘funny valley’ has a mountain to climb to scale heights like Morocco’s

Morocco’s World Cup success has shone a bright spotlight on Safa’s inadequacies and lack of productivity
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Morocco's secret weapon: their moms

Forget the wags — for Africa's heroic semifinal entrants Morocco, their moms have been the secret weapon at the World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco take Africa into new territory in its World Cup history

African teams have claimed several giant-killing results at World Cups but nothing like the unprecedented run of Morocco in Qatar that will fuel ...
Sport
5 hours ago

France wary of Morocco threat, prepare for wall of noise in semifinal

France will go into Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against Morocco with the utmost respect for their giant-killing opponents as the defending ...
Sport
21 hours ago

France favourites but Morocco are the 'Rocky Balboa of the World Cup'

After putting Belgium, Portugal and Spain to the sword in Qatar, Morocco are looking to bring another football superpower to their knees when they ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  2. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  3. All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times Soccer
  4. Who is a better coach than Pitso? Here's who he thinks it is Soccer
  5. Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming Soccer

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...