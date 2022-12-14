Morocco take Africa into new territory in its World Cup history

A 3-1 victory for Tunisia over Mexico in Argentina in 1978 went a long way to restoring Africa’s morale and in 1982 two teams were unlucky not to advance. Cameroon went home after three draws and Algeria eliminated after the “Disgrace of Gijón” when West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in an allegedly contrived a result that left the North Africans out third in the group.

The Germans scored early and the game progressively deteriorated to a virtual standstill in the second half. Subsequently, Fifa ruled the final two games in each group be played simultaneously to avoid any repeat.

Morocco were the first African side to qualify for the second stage in Mexico 1986, beating Portugal to finish ahead of England in their group.

Cameroon’s advance to the last eight in 1990 captured worldwide imagination, especially the goals and dancing celebrations of 38-year-old Roger Milla, whose inclusion had been ordered by the country’s president.

That achievement held out the promise that Africa would not take long to produce a World Cup winner, but only Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 were able to make the last eight.

With South Africa hosting in 2010, Africa had six teams but only Ghana got past the first round, denied a semifinal spot by a controversial handball from Uruguay’s Luis Suarez in the quarterfinals.

It got even worse in Russia in 2018 when no African teams made it to the last-16, sparking serious reflection about the direction of the game on the continent. But Morocco’s class of 2022 have changed the mood and will be celebrated for years to come.

Africa has nine berths — plus a possible extra via playoffs — at the expanded 48-team finals in 2026, but there are now certain to be calls for more at tournaments after that.

Reuters

