Soccer

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

16 December 2022 - 07:05 By Reuters
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be in charge of the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who will be the first Pole to referee the final, officiated his first World Cup match in 2018 in Russia and will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim was appointed to referee the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

He will be assisted by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh. 

