WATCH | Argentina's World Cup win prompts mother of all street parties

“'Dibu' [Martinez], Messi, the whole team, I love them,” said Jonathan Heredia, his voice hoarse from cheering. “I feel like they made me cry, I wanted this more than anything.”

Huge crowds surrounded the Obelisco monument in the centre of Buenos Aires, like they had done after the semifinal win over Croatia. Other fans leant out the side of cars waving flags and jerseys as they rode through the streets.

“It is an immense joy after so much tension,” Nicolas Piry, a 46-year-old lawyer, said.

“The harmony between the team, headed by a leader who plays at a level making him the best in the world, and the players' condition in general led us to this well-deserved success. Let's go Argentina!”

Messi, 35, scored in the first half and then again in extra time, while Angel Di Maria scored the other for Argentina. Mbappé, 23, scored all three French goals before the shoot-out.

The final win cements Messi's status as a legend among Argentines, with Sunday's match expected to be his last appearance in a World Cup for his country.

Reuters

