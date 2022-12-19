We had to suffer to win the World Cup, say Argentina players

It was the third world title for Argentina and the first since the late Diego Maradona won the trophy almost single-handedly in 1986.

For Argentina players and captain Messi, who netted twice in the 120 minutes before also scoring in the shoot-out, it was the biggest title of their careers.

Messi's Argentine team had made the final as recently as 2014 but on that occasion they finished second best to Germany.

“I'll never forget it. We had to suffer but we deserved to win,” said Argentina defender Rodrigo De Paul. “We've beaten the last champions, it's a joy I cannot put into words.

“I'm proud of being born in Argentina and today we are on top of the world.”

Reuters

