Soccer

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

23 December 2022 - 06:42 By Reuters
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho competes for the ball with Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City during their Carabao Cup 4th round match at Etihad Stadium on December 22 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool, and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match.

Charlton, who were last in the Premier League in 2007, overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after a 0-0 draw and were rewarded with a trip to 20-times English champions Manchester United, who beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The matches will be played in the week beginning January 9.

