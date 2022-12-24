Soccer

‘It makes me very sad’: CAF president Motsepe on Bafana’s continued failure to qualify for major tournaments

24 December 2022 - 12:00
CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe during press conference at the Sandton Sun Hotel, Sandton on the 21 December 2022.
CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe during press conference at the Sandton Sun Hotel, Sandton on the 21 December 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar and CAF president Patrice Motsepe says this saddens him.

Bafana last qualified for the World Cup 20 years ago in Korea/Japan 2002 but played in the tournament on home soil in 2010 after qualifying as hosts and earned the tag of being the first hosts to be eliminated in the group stages.

When they qualified for Korea/Japan, 16 of the 23 players were playing for top clubs like Manchester United, Leeds United, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Copenhagen, Porto, Ajax Amsterdam, Udinese, VfB Stuttgart and Heerenveen.

“I have a duty to the rest of the continent but I am a South African and I am grateful to this country because it has done for me what I am. It makes me very say because we should be there, we can be there and we will be there,” he said of the bungling Bafana who have become the laughing stock of the continent.

“This country has some of the most talented football players among boys and girls and sometimes the real progress and success is not talking and responding the way I am doing now.

“It is in private meetings and private discussions with the clear focus that South African football deserves to be among the best in the world and will be among the best in the world.”

Bafana spectacularly failed to make it to Afcon last year with two teams in the group qualifying and it remains to be seen if they will qualify for the African showpiece in Ivory Coast next year.

Bafana are in second place in Group K, which has been reduced to three teams due to the expulsion of Zimbabwe, having lost their opening match to Morocco away and remaining with back-to-back clashes against unpredictable Liberia, then the Atlas Lions at home.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Zwane says more PSL teams must target Champions League to help Bafana

As Bafana Bafana players watch another Fifa World Cup on TV, Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Themba Zwane says more teams must target the Caf ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

OPINION | Fans' passion in Qatar holds lessons for bungling Bafana

Will we ever see hundreds of people making their way into Johannesburg's FNB Stadium or any other ground to watch Bafana against top opposition?
Sport
3 weeks ago

Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says new generation lack tough mindset

As Bafana Bafana remain the laughing stock of the continent by failing to regularly qualify for major tournaments, former striker and captain Shaun ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer Soccer
  3. Messi extends contract with PSG — report Soccer
  4. 2022 brought Benni McCarthy’s dream move to Manchester, how has it gone so far? Soccer
  5. WATCH | Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom secures move to St Louis City in the US Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election