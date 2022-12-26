Tottenham manager Antonio Conte not happy about quick EPL restart

“For this reason I think I have to make the best decision for the game against Brentford,” Conte said, adding that the players who returned from the World Cup are “not at the top” level at the moment.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game due to suspension but has also been dealing with a hamstring issue while Richarlison will be out for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury he picked up playing up for Brazil at the World Cup.

Conte said Lucas Moura has been “struggling” with a tendon issue.

“It's a difficult situation because I have a good player in my squad, but he's never available. It's like you don't have him,” he said.

Tottenham are fourth in the table on 29 points after 15 matches, eight points behind leaders Arsenal who have a game in hand.