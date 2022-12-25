Soccer

Liverpool boss Klopp warns of intense year as injuries take their toll

25 December 2022 - 14:25 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks dejected after the match as he greets fans after his team's Carabao Cup last-16 defeat against Manchester City v Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 22 on 2022.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks dejected after the match as he greets fans after his team's Carabao Cup last-16 defeat against Manchester City v Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 22 on 2022.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the next year would be intense for players coming back from the World Cup with the German preparing his side for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool are in sixth place after a disappointing start to the season and face a Villa who have moved up to 12th after the appointment of Unai Emery as manager in October.

“For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense,” Klopp said on Friday after his side's 3-2 fourth-round League Cup loss at Manchester City the previous evening.

“That's really, really, really tough. We will have to see how we deal with that, and we will be really careful with the information we get.

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100% clear what we wanted to do against City and then you have to change at the last second. That’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Villa as well so we need to be flexible.”

Klopp said midfielder James Milner, who was substituted after 38 minutes of the defeat at City due to a hamstring injury, would be out for a couple of days along with forward Roberto Firmino, who is struggling with a calf injury.

"'Millie' [Milner] didn't get better since then — he will be out for a couple of games. Same for 'Bobby' [Firmino],” Klopp said.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] hopefully will be better. He hasn't taken part in a full session yet.”

Klopp said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk are fit to play ahead of the Villa game.

Despite the defeat by City, Klopp found some elements of his side's performance encouraging as they seek to climb up the league table.

“We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase.

“I saw good signs last night. I wasn't happy with everything — our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don't like.

“There is a lot to come, we aren't thinking about the break any more. It's a start for something new and building on the things we've done so far and knowing and expecting that we can do better — starting on Boxing Day.”

READ MORE

Arsenal resume title tilt without Jesus, City deploy refreshed Haaland

Arsenal continue their push for a first title in 19 years when they host West Ham United in the late game on Monday as the Premier League season ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely ...
Sport
8 hours ago

'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal

The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news ...
Sport
7 hours ago

MARC STRYDOM | At the temple of the World Cup, we felt godliness on Sunday

Those who watched got to see and feel and be part of and almost touch godliness. It was apt that the 2022 World Cup final was played on a Sunday — ...
Sport
4 days ago

Messi the greatest even without World Cup heroics, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and his opinion would not change even if the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Fifa investigating how celebrity chef got onto World Cup final pitch

Fifa has launched an investigation into how individuals gained "undue access" to the pitch after the World Cup final after images and videos of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes

Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie Soccer
  2. Messi extends contract with PSG — report Soccer
  3. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election