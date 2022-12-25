Liverpool boss Klopp warns of intense year as injuries take their toll

"'Millie' [Milner] didn't get better since then — he will be out for a couple of games. Same for 'Bobby' [Firmino],” Klopp said.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] hopefully will be better. He hasn't taken part in a full session yet.”

Klopp said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk are fit to play ahead of the Villa game.

Despite the defeat by City, Klopp found some elements of his side's performance encouraging as they seek to climb up the league table.

“We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase.

“I saw good signs last night. I wasn't happy with everything — our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don't like.

“There is a lot to come, we aren't thinking about the break any more. It's a start for something new and building on the things we've done so far and knowing and expecting that we can do better — starting on Boxing Day.”