Arsenal resume title tilt without Jesus, City deploy refreshed Haaland

City's Haaland will be itching to add to his remarkable tally of 18 league goals from 12 appearances and Norway's failure to qualify for the World Cup meant he was able to rest from a bruised ligament in his foot sustained in November.

Pep Guardiola's side had 16 players, including newly-crowned world champion Julian Alvarez, at the finals though the manager said those involved in Qatar could have a competitive edge.

"I have the feeling those who were at the World Cup are in better condition than players who weren't because the players who didn't go lack the rhythm," he said.

Third-placed Newcastle United are two points behind City after making a tremendous start to the season and boosting their chances of qualifying for the Champions League in their first full campaign since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

They visit a resurgent Leicester City, who have won four of their last five matches to ease the pressure on coach Brendan Rodgers.

Tottenham Hotspur, one point below Newcastle in fourth, visit Brentford in Harry Kane's first match since missing a penalty in England's World Cup quarter-final defeat by France.

Manchester United, who are fifth, host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday while Liverpool, in sixth, head to Aston Vila on Monday.

