Blom can take his game to new level in US, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he hopes Njabulo Blom will take his game to a new level in the US.
Zwane worked with midfielder Blom when he was under-18 and reserve team coach in Amakhosi's development, then with the senior team as an assistant coach and now head coach.
Blom, after protracted and at times controversial talks to renew his contract at Chiefs stalled, has agreed to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit St Louis City SC, where his contract starts on Sunday.
“I’ve known Njabulo since he was 15 years old. He’s a hard-working player, a focused player. Given the opportunity [to move abroad] he grabbed it with both hands,” Zwane said.
“We are glad for him that he is going to another level, where he believes he will be taking his game to another level. It’s high time we as a nation export our players.
“Njabulo got the opportunity and we wish him well. We know he is going to represent the brand well at his new team in America.
