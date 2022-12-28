Soccer

Blom can take his game to new level in US, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane

28 December 2022 - 14:18 By Marc Strydom
Kgaogelo Sekgota hugs Njabulo Blom during Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 29 2022. Blom has signed for US team St Louis City SC.
Kgaogelo Sekgota hugs Njabulo Blom during Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 29 2022. Blom has signed for US team St Louis City SC.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he hopes Njabulo Blom will take his game to a new level in the US.

Zwane worked with midfielder Blom when he was under-18 and reserve team coach in Amakhosi's development, then with the senior team as an assistant coach and now head coach.

Blom, after protracted and at times controversial talks to renew his contract at Chiefs stalled, has agreed to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit St Louis City SC, where his contract starts on Sunday.

“I’ve known Njabulo since he was 15 years old. He’s a hard-working player, a focused player. Given the opportunity [to move abroad] he grabbed it with both hands,” Zwane said.

“We are glad for him that he is going to another level, where he believes he will be taking his game to another level. It’s high time we as a nation export our players.

“Njabulo got the opportunity and we wish him well. We know he is going to represent the brand well at his new team in America.

“We know he is not going to let us down because he is a soldier of note.”

Blom becomes the second Bafana Bafana international in the MLS after Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who signed for Minnesota United from Maritzburg United a year ago.

Chiefs return from the two-month World Cup break with their DStv Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Amakhosi went into the break in fourth position with 21 points from 13 games. Arrows (16 from 13) were in eighth place.

READ MORE

Zwane hopes Chiefs carry Maart's derby feel-good factor into PSL restart

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants his team to pick up from where they left off in their last official match before the two-month break for the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

WATCH | Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom secures move to St Louis City in the US

Kaizer Chiefs have announced midfielder Njabulo Blom is moving to US Major League Soccer team St Louis City SC which is coached by former Bafana ...
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung believes the club’s rebuilding process will start to bear fruit soon.
Sport
2 days ago

World Cup over, PSL returns with Sundowns-Pirates cracker

After the thrills and spills of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the DStv Premiership returns to action this weekend with a round of fixtures headlined ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has indicated they may have to buy an existing status in the Hollywoodbets Super ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer

Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung says their technical sponsorship agreement with Italian sportswear brand Kappa will significantly change the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer
  4. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  5. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election