‘If there is a coach I frequently talk to it’s Middendorp’: Sundowns boss Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his team’s increasing comfort in their “diamond” system where their triangular shapes formed in possession mean there is always a player free is one of their reasons for their dominant form.

It’s early to see it as a trend, but trophy machine Downs — the five-time successive DStv Premiership champions — have almost gone to a new level of dominance in the opening stage of Mokwena’s promotion from a three-man co-coaching bench to head coach.

Sundowns meet Ernst Middendorp's 14th-placed Swallows FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night where, on the Brazilians’ form, the Birds will do well to avoid a bloodbath.