‘If there is a coach I frequently talk to it’s Middendorp’: Sundowns boss Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his team’s increasing comfort in their “diamond” system where their triangular shapes formed in possession mean there is always a player free is one of their reasons for their dominant form.
It’s early to see it as a trend, but trophy machine Downs — the five-time successive DStv Premiership champions — have almost gone to a new level of dominance in the opening stage of Mokwena’s promotion from a three-man co-coaching bench to head coach.
Sundowns meet Ernst Middendorp's 14th-placed Swallows FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night where, on the Brazilians’ form, the Birds will do well to avoid a bloodbath.
Downs dispatched Orlando Pirates 2-0 at a wet Loftus in their return from the two-month break for the World Cup on Friday.
A rare 3-0 humbling against Pirates in their MTN8 semifinal second leg in Polokwane on October 22 prompted Downs’ technical reshuffle that saw Mokwena elevated to head coach above co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.
Since then the Pretoria side have won three league games, scoring 10 goals without reply. Throw in the 3-0 semifinal win against AmaZulu and 4-0 final win against Bucs in the friendly Black Label Cup and Downs’ free-flowing, scoring football under Mokwena has been notable.
“At the beginning of the season I spoke about this ‘diamond’, and that it’s so complicated and needs a bit of time but when it comes together it’s difficult to stop the triangulations,” Mokwena said.
“When I watched the World Cup, and it’s crazy to talk about the team that exited so early but the Germans were so good at playing something close to the diamond.
“And there are one or two things we’ve adopted but the players are also good. The speed of our play is improving, moving the ball quickly into those areas before the opposition can take up position.
“And that has to do with the quality of our players. With what you see on the pitch a lot of credit has to go to their bravery, football insight, ability to smell the positions and find the spaces with the right passes at the right time.”
Swallows appointed well-travelled Middendorp head coach during the break to replace interim boss Musa Nyatama.
“I try to keep a low profile because I don’t think I’ve got the right yet to be able to speak to a lot of PSL coaches,” Mokwena said.
“But if there is a coach I frequently talk to it’s Ernst Middendorp. During the World Cup, his observations, his teachings — in fact he’s always so willing to share information.
“I knew about his book before it was even released and some of the snippets and tactical insights. So it will be interesting because he’s a good coach and one I have huge respect for and learn a lot from.
“He’s someone who will want to beat us. We have to recover well and we know it’s going to be a difficult game against Swallows, and mainly because of Ernst Middendorp.”
Middendorp oversaw a 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in his first game as Swallows boss on Saturday.
Tuesday’s Premiership fixtures:
Cape Town City v SuperSport United (Cape Town Stadium, 5pm)
Mamelodi Sundowns v Swallows FC (Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm)
Royal AM v TS Galaxy (Chatsworth Stadium, 7.30pm)
Sekhukhune United v Marumo Gallants (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm)