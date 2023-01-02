Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs want a striker and ‘will not panic buy’ to replace Blom

02 January 2023 - 11:08 By Marc Strydom
Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs during DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the club will not necessarily sign a like-for-like replacement for transferred midfielder Njabulo Blom and their priority is more to find a quality striker in the January transfer window.

Zwane stressed Chiefs will not “make panic signings” and said they will only conclude a deal with a striker if he meets the quality requirements.

The coach said Chiefs have enough cover from the likes of 20-year-old Samkelo Zwane, who put in a bright performance in central midfield in Amakhosi’s 2-0 DStv Premiership away win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, to fill Blom’s role in central midfield.

Blom has joined St Louis FC in the US's Major League Soccer. Zwane said Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could also fill Blom’s role. Chiefs also have Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange to compete with Zwane and Yusuf Maart in the middle.

“I hear a lot of people saying we need to beef up, but we’re not just going to beef up for the sake of bringing in players,” Chiefs' coach said.

DStv Premiership | Golden Arrows vs. Kaizer Chiefs | Highlights

“If Samkelo settles, and we also played ‘Mapholoba’ [Ngcobo’s clan name] in that position just to see if he can cope and how he can settle in terms of the structure. He’s [Ngcobo] got the quality and ability, there’s no doubt about it.

“So we won’t just make panic signings. We will go for what we need to beef up, where we say, ‘we’re lacking here and lacking there’.

“Realistically we’re looking for a striker. But a striker who can come and add value, who can help the likes of [Wandile] Duba grow.

“If we don’t get the quality we are looking for we’d rather play Duba — he will grow, he will be a better player and will start scoring goals just like he did in the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] league.”

Zwane — son of former Orlando Pirates star Eugene Zwane — played his second official match and made his first start against Arrows. Striker Duba, who has scored goals and impressed for Chiefs' DDC reserve team, came off the bench for his debut in Durban.  

Chiefs have had four forwards — Hungarian Bálint Bajner, Congolese Christian Saile Bambouli and Mozambicans Amânsio Canhembe and Stanley Ratifo — plus German-Italian defender Maurizio Macorig, on trial before the transfer window.

Fourth-placed Chiefs meet 15th-positioned Sekhukhune United next at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. 

