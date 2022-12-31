Pirates coach Riveiro says defeat to Sundowns will not define their campaign

“That’s why the league is so important because you have to play well here against Sundowns, you have to go to Cape Town and take the points there, you have to go to Polokwane and try to take three points there and you play at home and try to take the points.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro insists their 2-0 DStv Premiership loss to Mamelodi Sundowns will not have a bearing on how the rest of their season unfolds in the coming months.
The Buccaneers returned from the capital empty-handed and because of the defeat find themselves 12 points adrift of log leaders Sundowns having played one more match.
The Brazilians beat Pirates through goals by Mothobi Mvala and Cassius Malilula to register their seventh league win in succession and take their points tally to 31 after 13 matches.
“I would like to come here (Loftus) and play Sundowns with 26, 27 or 30 points but I have only 19. This game is not going to make the difference about the positions on the table at the end of the season,” said the Spaniard.
“That’s why the league is so important because you have to play well here against Sundowns, you have to go to Cape Town and take the points there, you have to go to Polokwane and try to take three points there and you play at home and try to take the points.
“Obviously taking three points against Sundowns means we would have gotten closer to them with one game more than them. We couldn’t take the points and now there is a bigger difference between us and them but the season is still very long.
“This is only game number 14 for us, there are still a lot of points to play for and we will continue until the end.”
Asked to reflect on the match, Riveiro said there was not much of a difference between them and Sundowns.
“I have not seen the numbers but I am sure that we were close in terms of possession in the first half. Probably the difference is not that big, I think it is good that we can come here and discuss the domination with an opponent like Sundowns which is comfortable on the ball and they have technically exceptional football players.
“It is very difficult to spend time on the ball with them but I am proud with the way we did it. That’s my impression from the bench. I think the game was side to side in the first half. They were better in moments in the second half and that was enough for them to get the three points.
“The fact that we are playing a lot of times against each other in a short period means that we know each other much better. Playing against a team like Sundowns is only possible and it will help us to be a better team in the future.
“I am 100% sure that it is the same case with them playing against a team like Pirates. It will only help them to be better in the future.”
