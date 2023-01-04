Soccer

WATCH | 'It's not the end of my career coming to SA' — Fans reacts to Ronaldo's South Africa moemish

04 January 2023 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week.
Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Football fans have reacted to a slip of the tongue by Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who claimed to be playing football in South Africa.

Ronaldo was on Tuesday officially unveiled as an Al-Nassr player and presented to the Saudi Arabian club's fans. The footballer last week signed for the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal estimated to be worth more than 200m (about R3.6bn).

Addressing a press conference during the event, Ronaldo spoke about his decision to join Al-Nassr and his desire to continue competing at the highest level.

"It is not easy to win any games today because the teams are prepared. [The current state of football] is different. The evolution of football is different. So for me it's not the end of my career coming to South Africa.

"This [perception] is what I want to change. And, to be honest, I really don't worry about what the people say."

Ronaldo met his teammates, greeted the club's supporters and signed footballs.

“Me and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for this support and your welcome. We’re going to give our best. Thank you everybody," an emotional Ronaldo told the crowd.

While his unveiling made headlines around the world, Ronaldo's accidental name drop of South Africa saw him race up the Twitter trends list.

Local fans were quick to give him advice about Mzansi football and jokingly put him in the colours of local clubs.

