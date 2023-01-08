Holders Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash out in FA Cup

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a breathless FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Saturday after Newcastle United were dumped out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton all reached round four.

Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One (third-tier) side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half.

Substitute Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for Newcastle in the 69th minute when he tapped in from close range after goalkeeper Cameron Dawson kept out Chris Wood’s initial effort from a corner, but it was little more than a consolation.