Soccer

Sekhukhune spoil Chiefs’ birthday party celebrations

07 January 2023 - 22:11 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FNB STADIUM
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sfiso Hlanti marking Chibuike Ohizu of Sekhukhune United during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sfiso Hlanti marking Chibuike Ohizu of Sekhukhune United during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

This was supposed to be a night of birthday celebrations for Kaizer Chiefs but Sekhukhune United didn’t get the memo.

Amakhosi needed the three points to cap the club’s 53rd birthday celebrations but their visitors had other ideas as they left this iconic venue as the ones celebrating a much-needed 1-0 win.

This result is significant for Sekhukhune as they have moved out of the relegation zone to tenth spot on the standings and is huge motivation for recently appointed coach Brandon Truter.

For Amakhosi and their coach Zwane, they missed out on an opportunity to possibly move to second spot on goal difference ahead of SuperSport United who lost to Golden Arrows earlier in the day.

This also means that Chiefs are now 13 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won their last nine league matches, at the midway stage of the campaign.

Pirates’ hopes of catching Sundowns dented with defeat to CT City

Orlando Pirates' hopes of catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership log are fading fast after they lost their second match on the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Zwane started the match with the same team that beat Golden Arrows 2-0 last weekend, once again showing faith in emerging 20-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane but he had an underwhelming night.

For the visitors, Truter rang only two changes with goalkeeper Badra Sangare replacing Toaster Nsabata between the sticks and midfielder Siyabulela Shai replaced by Sammy Seabi.

One of the major talking points of the early exchanges arrived after 15 minutes when play was temporarily stopped by referee Siyabulela Qunta to receive medical attention after he collided with Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs had the most attacking opportunities but they lacked the killer instinct when they arrived in the Sekhukhune danger area with players like Caleb Bimenyimana, Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo wasting opportunities.

Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has provided clarity on the future of the club's skipper Andile Jali, saying talks are ongoing with his ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Sekhukhune opened the scoring shortly after the halftime restart when Vusimuzi Mncube stole the ball that was fumbled by Chiefs defender Dove Wome before beating Itumeleng Khune.

In a match on Saturday afternoon, Golden Arrows beat SuperSport United 2-1 with goals from Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa finding the back of the net for the hosts in Durban to move to fifth spot on the table.

Thabang Sibanyoni got a late consolation goal for United but they remain in second spot despite the defeat.

In another match, Maritzburg United beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 as they benefited from an own goal by Tshepo Gumede to move from the bottom of the log.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sundowns beat Richards Bay to open 10-point gap at top of Premiership table

Young Cassius Mailula continued his rich vein of scoring form when he scored one of the goals that secured Mamelodi Sundowns their ninth successive ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa 'had offers from Germany and Italy' before tragic accident

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that the club's former emerging midfield star Wiseman Meyiwa was about to secure a big move to Europe ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs players out to give chairperson Motaung memorable birthday gift

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has challenged his charges to rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable birthday gift to the club when they take ...
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like players who drink and smoke’: Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘It’s not the end of my career coming to SA’ — Fans reacts to Ronaldo’s ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi Soccer
  5. Ex-Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa 'had offers from Germany and Italy' before tragic ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election