Soccer

'He scored': Pirates coach Riveiro appeals to boo boys over Dzvukamanja

16 January 2023 - 12:01
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Terrence Dzvukamanja's goal helped grab the win for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows on Saturday.
Terrence Dzvukamanja's goal helped grab the win for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called on the club’s supporters to show equal support to all his players, whether on form or not.

This was after Bucs fans booed Terrence Dvzukamanja as he came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Deon Hotto in Saturday's 3-1 DStv Premiership victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium.

The Zimbabwean striker went on to score the first of two goals in stoppage time — the other was by Vincent Pule — that won the game at the death for Bucs.

Bucs' last-gasp winners came after Monnapule Saleng's opening strike in the 28th minute was cancelled by Arrows' Velemseni Ndwandwe in the 68th minute.

Riveiro’s team appeared to be heading for a draw and failure to win in four successive league matches when Dzvukamanja, playing only his second league match this season, headed in Saleng’s cross in the second minute of added time to put the Buccaneers 2-1 up. Pule wrapped up the game for a minute later.

“It was justice that he [Dvzukamanja] came in [and did well] against all the odds. He was very badly received and he managed to score a goal which is going to be important for the team,” Riviero said of Dzvukamanja's effort after the match.

“It’s not the same to go into the game with 20 minutes to go when you’re leading 3-0 and with the responsibility of changing the result.

“I think Terrence and all the players who came from the bench did a fantastic job. Not playing regularly, coming into the game in a very difficult scenario and maybe other players would have said, ‘It’s not my business here tonight’.

"You can see that it was totally the opposite. I’m so happy in this case that Pule and Terrence had a good time.”

Dzvukamanja and Pule strike late to hand Pirates much-needed victory against Arrows

Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule gave Orlando Pirates a last-gasp 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dvzukamanja appeared to be emotional after the match and the Pirates coach said he understood the situation because the 28-year-old striker is under pressure to get game time this season.

“Terrence came to the field to defend the club and it’s always better if we support and trust him.

“Supporters have a right to express themselves on what they like or what they don’t, but we need understand also that it’s going to be better if we do it after the game. Let the game finish and we can then express ourselves and we can say we’re happy or not.

“When we’re looking for that goal, we need everyone to be involved. It’s going to be important that the fans are playing their role and that we play the games together.

"In a moment like this, we need 100% of their support and pushing from the stands. The players need to feel that we’re playing at home the whole time, no matter what is the situation.”

Bucs came to Saturday's game under severe pressure after they had lost all their previous league games against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City. 

The win moved Pirates to the fifth spot with 22 points after 16 outings — still 18 behind log leaders Sundowns who play third-placed neighbours SuperSport United on Monday.

Pirates host struggling Stellenbosch FC in Orlando in their next league match on Sunday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt agrees: League title belongs to Sundowns

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has echoed the sentiment of Swallows FC boss Ernst Middendorp that no one will catch runaway leaders Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

We just made mistakes, says Zwane after 4-0 loss to AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not blaming his players for yet another embarrassing defeat in the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership campaign that is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates defender Xoki admits they have not been at their best

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has admitted they have not been at their best but insists there is enough time in the DStv Premiership to turn ...
Sport
3 days ago

Riveiro and Maela heap praise on yet to play returning Bucs striker Mabena

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and the club's skipper Innocent Maela have commended the professional attitude of recently signed striker Ndumiso ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ex-Bok Joe van Nierkerk urges players to carefully consider life after the ... Rugby
  2. Venue change for Bafana Afcon qualifier confirmed as Safa make plea to PSL Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs desperately need a complete overhaul Sport
  4. Banyana get R16m from Fifa to prepare for World Cup Soccer
  5. SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt agrees: League title belongs to Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...