Dvzukamanja appeared to be emotional after the match and the Pirates coach said he understood the situation because the 28-year-old striker is under pressure to get game time this season.
“Terrence came to the field to defend the club and it’s always better if we support and trust him.
“Supporters have a right to express themselves on what they like or what they don’t, but we need understand also that it’s going to be better if we do it after the game. Let the game finish and we can then express ourselves and we can say we’re happy or not.
“When we’re looking for that goal, we need everyone to be involved. It’s going to be important that the fans are playing their role and that we play the games together.
"In a moment like this, we need 100% of their support and pushing from the stands. The players need to feel that we’re playing at home the whole time, no matter what is the situation.”
Bucs came to Saturday's game under severe pressure after they had lost all their previous league games against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.
The win moved Pirates to the fifth spot with 22 points after 16 outings — still 18 behind log leaders Sundowns who play third-placed neighbours SuperSport United on Monday.
Pirates host struggling Stellenbosch FC in Orlando in their next league match on Sunday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'He scored': Pirates coach Riveiro appeals to boo boys over Dzvukamanja
Image: 123RF/Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called on the club’s supporters to show equal support to all his players, whether on form or not.
This was after Bucs fans booed Terrence Dvzukamanja as he came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Deon Hotto in Saturday's 3-1 DStv Premiership victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium.
The Zimbabwean striker went on to score the first of two goals in stoppage time — the other was by Vincent Pule — that won the game at the death for Bucs.
Bucs' last-gasp winners came after Monnapule Saleng's opening strike in the 28th minute was cancelled by Arrows' Velemseni Ndwandwe in the 68th minute.
Riveiro’s team appeared to be heading for a draw and failure to win in four successive league matches when Dzvukamanja, playing only his second league match this season, headed in Saleng’s cross in the second minute of added time to put the Buccaneers 2-1 up. Pule wrapped up the game for a minute later.
“It was justice that he [Dvzukamanja] came in [and did well] against all the odds. He was very badly received and he managed to score a goal which is going to be important for the team,” Riviero said of Dzvukamanja's effort after the match.
“It’s not the same to go into the game with 20 minutes to go when you’re leading 3-0 and with the responsibility of changing the result.
“I think Terrence and all the players who came from the bench did a fantastic job. Not playing regularly, coming into the game in a very difficult scenario and maybe other players would have said, ‘It’s not my business here tonight’.
"You can see that it was totally the opposite. I’m so happy in this case that Pule and Terrence had a good time.”
Dzvukamanja and Pule strike late to hand Pirates much-needed victory against Arrows
Dvzukamanja appeared to be emotional after the match and the Pirates coach said he understood the situation because the 28-year-old striker is under pressure to get game time this season.
“Terrence came to the field to defend the club and it’s always better if we support and trust him.
“Supporters have a right to express themselves on what they like or what they don’t, but we need understand also that it’s going to be better if we do it after the game. Let the game finish and we can then express ourselves and we can say we’re happy or not.
“When we’re looking for that goal, we need everyone to be involved. It’s going to be important that the fans are playing their role and that we play the games together.
"In a moment like this, we need 100% of their support and pushing from the stands. The players need to feel that we’re playing at home the whole time, no matter what is the situation.”
Bucs came to Saturday's game under severe pressure after they had lost all their previous league games against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.
The win moved Pirates to the fifth spot with 22 points after 16 outings — still 18 behind log leaders Sundowns who play third-placed neighbours SuperSport United on Monday.
Pirates host struggling Stellenbosch FC in Orlando in their next league match on Sunday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt agrees: League title belongs to Sundowns
We just made mistakes, says Zwane after 4-0 loss to AmaZulu
Pirates defender Xoki admits they have not been at their best
Riveiro and Maela heap praise on yet to play returning Bucs striker Mabena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos