Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane reveals expectations for new striker
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hopes new Democratic Republic of Congo striker Christian Saile Basomboli can hit the ground running, but that the club is aware it also should not load pressure on the player.
Zwane rued his team’s missed chances in their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where the coach described his team as “terrible” first half but said in the second they “looked much better”.
Even with their marked improvement, none of Amakhosi’s nine shots on goal were on target.
Little is known about 22-year-old Basomboli, though it has been reported he had scored seven goals in 16 games for promoted Nchanga Rangers in the Zambian Super League by the hallway stage of the 2022-23 season. Last campaign the DRC striker’s 19 were reportedly instrumental in Nchanga ending second in the second-tier Division One.
“We expect Christian to come in and hit the ground running, but also we don’t want to put him under pressure,” Zwane said. “There are many other players who can take that [the scoring] responsibility.
“That’s why I’m saying it’s about hitting the target. It’s not that we don’t get to the final third. I was going to be very worried if we weren’t creating chances.
“In the second half how many times did we get into the final third or even close, like six metres, where you’d think the payer should just poke the ball, but we didn’t do that. We need a bit of composure.”
One might not expect scoring to be a major area of concern given Chiefs have the league’s joint-top scorer, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, in their ranks.
However, Bimenyimana’s awkward touch and ability to miss chances – a number of his goals, including a hat-trick against Stellenbosch FC, have come from the penalty spot – have given an indication of why Chiefs dithered so long to sign the Burundian after a trial at the start of the campaign.
Zwane’s almost conflicting expectation for Basomboli reveals the coach is aware he needs a striker who can reliably bang in goals to stop a slide that sees Amakhosi now in sixth place.
While the coach has been tasked with rebuilding with a youth emphasis, he will also be aware Chiefs’ supporters are impatient for silverware and results too after seven seasons without a trophy.
Amakhosi announced the signing of Basomboli, along with Botswana international centreback Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract for next season, on Thursday.
