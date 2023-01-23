Galaxy survived relegation in 13th place in 2021-22 and, after beating Downs 1-0 in their second game of this season in August, their struggles have resumed as they have only won two more games.
Rulani Mokwena reminds Mamelodi Sundowns why Galaxy beat them
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TS Galaxy might be in 12th place in the DStv Premiership but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena seems intent on keeping his runaway leaders on their toes, reminding that the Rockets are a “difficult team” ahead of their meeting on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Galaxy are one of two teams to have beaten Downs in the league in 2022-23 — the other was SuperSport United — though that was before the Brazilians hit astronomical form. Downs broke a club record of 11 Premiership wins in a row with their 12th on Saturday, 1-0 against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
With Sundowns having opened a 16-point lead just past the halfway stage, it seems the only factor that can stop the freight train would be to allow complacency to creep in.
Galaxy survived relegation in 13th place in 2021-22 and, after beating Downs 1-0 in their second game of this season in August, their struggles have resumed as they have only won two more games.
Mokwena, though, cautioned that Galaxy remain a tightly-organised outfit under German coach Sead Ramović, evidenced by Galaxy having only conceded more than a goal twice, against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, even as results have not gone their way.
“It’s a difficult team. They’re well coached. I watched them [in their 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Friday]. And you can see why they beat us,” Downs' coach said.
“We’re not motivated by revenge but by trying to win every single match and that’s what we will try to do when we travel to Mpumalanga.”
The big gap in the league can be an advantage for Downs as they prepare to enter the Caf Champions League group stages next month, where their schedule becomes more punishing.
“With a gap or without a gap, with two points or a point, nothing changes — the mandate would always be win the next match and that’s what we’re focused,” Mokwena said.
Downs follow their match against Galaxy with their meeting against fifth-placed Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Saturday.
