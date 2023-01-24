Merciless Sundowns march on as Galaxy become 13th successive victims
Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside criticism they took on social media this week to continue their trailblazing run in the DStv Premiership with a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Goals from Rushine de Reuck (11th minute) and Peter Shalulile (64th) saw Sundowns extend their new league record of successive wins from its original 11 to 13.
Junior Traoré scored the consolation goal for Galaxy from the penalty spot five minutes into referee’s optional time.
Shalulile also became the league's leading goalscorer with eight goals, one ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ Caleb Bimenyimana and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.
The Rockets are one of the two teams alongside SuperSport that has managed to beat Sundowns this season, but on Tuesday the Tshwane giants were too good for the Mpumalanga team, just as they had been for all the other teams they met in their past 12 outings.
Peter Shalulile gets the final touch 👇— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 24, 2023
Sundowns lead 2-0 🟡
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL pic.twitter.com/QDHQxbzaih
Detractors have attributed their excellent run to their buying power and with some, including former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu, calling for Fifa Financial Fair Play rules to be introduced as leveller in South Africa.
For the criticism, Sundowns continue to set new levels excellence on the field.
They rang the changes from the side that did duty in their 1-0 win against Chiefs at the weekend, and were still unstoppable with a weaker line-up. Coach Rulani Mokwena made seven changes to his starting line-up, with every department welcoming new faces.
While the match showed how much depth they have in their squad, their game in the first half wasn’t as fluid and flowing as Sundowns have been under Mokwena's guidance.
Downs had not been at their dominant best in their previous three wins against Chippa United (2-1), SuperSport United (1-0) and Chiefs, and Mokwena expressed his disappointment after Saturday's clash at FNB Stadium.
But Masandawana still did enough to take a lead early into the opening half as De Reuck headed in the early opener.
Though Sundowns dominated the opening half, Galaxy created their own chances for Sphiwe Mahlangu and Traoré, who couldn’t hit the target. Galaxy did not manage a shot on target in the first half.
The second half was far better from Sundowns. Their high-pressing game saw the runaway log leaders double their lead when Namibian goal-poacher Shalulile helped a ball by Gaston Sirino over the goal line. Shalulile will feel that he left a few goals on the park.
There was no clean sheet for Sundowns as goalkeeper Dennis Onyango fouled Orebotse Mongae inside the box in the final minutes of the game and Traoré stepped up to score.
Sundowns, now on 49 points, enjoy a lead of 19 points over second-placed Richards Bay FC.
The Brazilians welcome Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) before they travel across the Jukskei River in a bid to complete a league double over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium a week later.