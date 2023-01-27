'Everyone can now compete with Chiefs,' says Zwane as Amakhosi's struggles continue
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists that winning is still part of the club's culture despite going close to an unprecedented eight years without lifting a trophy in South African football.
Chiefs' last gong was when they lifted the league title with Stuart Baxter in May 2015.
Questions about the club's ambitions comes as Amakhosi continue to struggle in the DStv Premiership where they're going into this Sunday's “home” fixture against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium looking to avoid a fourth straight league defeat.
Chiefs look out of contention for the league title after losses against Sekhukhune United (1-), AmaZulu FC (5-0) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1-0) left them 25 points off runaway pace setters Sundowns.
But despite the recent setbacks, Zwane told the media at the Chiefs village in Naturena on Thursday that the club's eagerness to win trophies has never wavered.
“The club was built on that [winning culture],” said Zwane.
“There will always be challenges and changes because times are not the same. The game has evolved and everyone is competing, unlike in the past where Kaizer Chiefs had so much control, getting any player they wanted.
“Everyone now can compete with Kaizer Chiefs when they want a player. That makes life difficult here and there for the club to get the players. We end up getting a second player in that regard. But [winning] it is still one of the top things for the club.”
Zwane added that losing the past three games has been painful and difficult for the club and makes their game against Royal a must-win, because a loss will count as a third defeat in a row at home.
“We don't want to lose games at all. We don't want to create that chain of losing because it kills our morale. We'll try to stop it.
“We have to keep on helping the players not to lose focus. Not that they're not doing well. I would panic if we were not doing well in terms of playing. We've been unfortunate not to score goals.
“Even in the last game [Sundowns] we played we created six or seven chances through the pressure we applied. Not many teams will do that against Sundowns where you pressed and forced them to make mistakes. But we were not clinical enough to take those chances.”
Zwane will go into Royal's game hoping new striker, Democratic Republic of the Congo-born Christian Saile Basomboli they signed from Zambian club Nchanga Rangers last week would have received his work permit and be ready to play.
“We want him to settle as soon as possible. He's that type of striker that you need when you want to play a high-pressing game. I don't want to put him under pressure but he's expected to score goals.”