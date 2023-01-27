'Everyone can now compete with Chiefs,' says Zwane as Amakhosi's struggles continue

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists that winning is still part of the club's culture despite going close to an unprecedented eight years without lifting a trophy in South African football.

Chiefs' last gong was when they lifted the league title with Stuart Baxter in May 2015.

Questions about the club's ambitions comes as Amakhosi continue to struggle in the DStv Premiership where they're going into this Sunday's “home” fixture against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium looking to avoid a fourth straight league defeat.

Chiefs look out of contention for the league title after losses against Sekhukhune United (1-), AmaZulu FC (5-0) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1-0) left them 25 points off runaway pace setters Sundowns.

But despite the recent setbacks, Zwane told the media at the Chiefs village in Naturena on Thursday that the club's eagerness to win trophies has never wavered.