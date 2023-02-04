Soccer

Stellenbosch confirms the passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries

04 February 2023 - 22:36
Stellenbosch have conformed that passing of highly-rated young defender Oshwin Andries.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch have confirmed the passing of young defender Oshwin Andries.

The club did not give the circumstances surrounding the death of the highly-rated youngster who captained South Africa at the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries. The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18. He later became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U20 AFCON COSAFA qualifiers.

“His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch F.C. are with his family, friends and loved ones.

A further statement will follow in due course.”

