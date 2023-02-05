“I was very pleased to be involved in the match-day squad.”
Chiefs' new attacking star Saile turns gaze to Galaxy after impressive debut
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
After an eye-catching start to his career at Kaizer Chiefs against Royal AM, attacker Christian Saile wants to continue building momentum against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
The 22-year-old, who was signed from Zambian club Nchanga Rangers, contributed an assist as Amakhosi beat Royal AM 2-0 last week on his debut after he came off the bench.
“I was very happy when I found out my documents were ready because I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs as soon as possible,” he said.
