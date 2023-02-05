Soccer

Chiefs' new attacking star Saile turns gaze to Galaxy after impressive debut

05 February 2023 - 10:38
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Christian Saile Basomboli celebrates after he supplied an assist during the Dstv Premiership match against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 29 January 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After an eye-catching start to his career at Kaizer Chiefs against Royal AM, attacker Christian Saile wants to continue building momentum against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who was signed from Zambian club Nchanga Rangers, contributed an assist as Amakhosi beat Royal AM 2-0 last week on his debut after he came off the bench.

“I was very happy when I found out my documents were ready because I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs as soon as possible,” he said.

“I was very pleased to be involved in the match-day squad.”

Saile, who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said he was happy Amakhosi’s faithful gave him a warm welcome.

“I got a good reception and as a new player it made me feel good to hear them welcome me. I like jersey No 21, it’s a good number. When the coach offered it to me, I said, ‘That’s good for me’.”

Saile has already made an impact and his pace to set up Ashley Du Preez’s goal showed signs of promise. He admitted, though, that the season still has a long way to go.

“You finish one game and then focus on giving 100% against Galaxy in the next one.”

