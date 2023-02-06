Kane's goal made him the club's all-time top goal-scorer with 267, surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record from the 1970s.
Spurs have been in the spotlight in South Africa recently after it was revealed government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, was looking to sponsor the club in a 36-month deal worth around £42.5m (about R896m) over three years.
A presentation by SA Tourism claimed the sponsorship would yield a return in tourism for South Africa of R6bn, and its acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the deal was on hold but it was determined to press ahead with it.
The Sunday Times reported tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is set to stop the deal after the SA Tourism board apparently told the minister both the acting CEO and the CFO did not divulge any conflict of interest involving the CFO, who was reportedly linked to the agency involved in the deal.
“The board said the management lied to them,” claimed an insider.
The deal has sparked outrage across the country during South Africa's struggles to keep the lights on and a crippling economic crisis.
The fiasco also overshadowed reaction to Spur's win on social media in South Africa.
‘Spurs South Africa’ — Fans react to Tottenham beating Man City amid SA Tourism fiasco
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
South African football fans have reacted to Tottenham Hotspur's win over English Premier League champions Manchester City amid South African Tourism's controversial proposed sponsorship of the club.
Striker Harry Kane took advantage of sloppy defending by City in the 15th minute to fire his side in the lead. Both sides looked threatening, with City hitting the bar just before halftime and Spurs coming close to a second.
Spurs saw a late red card for Cristian Romero but held on for an important win that boosts their chances of finishing in the top four.
City are five points off the top of the log, having played one more game than leaders Arsenal.
Kane's goal made him the club's all-time top goal-scorer with 267, surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record from the 1970s.
Spurs have been in the spotlight in South Africa recently after it was revealed government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, was looking to sponsor the club in a 36-month deal worth around £42.5m (about R896m) over three years.
A presentation by SA Tourism claimed the sponsorship would yield a return in tourism for South Africa of R6bn, and its acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the deal was on hold but it was determined to press ahead with it.
The Sunday Times reported tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is set to stop the deal after the SA Tourism board apparently told the minister both the acting CEO and the CFO did not divulge any conflict of interest involving the CFO, who was reportedly linked to the agency involved in the deal.
“The board said the management lied to them,” claimed an insider.
The deal has sparked outrage across the country during South Africa's struggles to keep the lights on and a crippling economic crisis.
The fiasco also overshadowed reaction to Spur's win on social media in South Africa.
READ MORE:
Taxpayer outrage could kick Spurs deal into touch — for good reason
Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal
WATCH | SA Tourism briefs media on Spurs partnership
CEO on why SA Tourism wants to spend R1bn on Spurs sponsorship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos