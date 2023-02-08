“He is an important player for us and the captain of the team. You may have seen recently that even if Denis Onyango is on the pitch he still keeps the armband.
Sundowns coach Mokwena gives Themba Zwane injury update
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is hoping to have Themba Zwane back to full fitness as soon as possible.
The influential midfielder missed Sundowns’ 3-2 Nedbank Cup Last 32 win over Richards Bay at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night with an unspecified injury.
Asked if Zwane will be available for Saturday’s crucial Caf Champions League group stage clash against Al-Hilal of Sudan at the same venue, Mokwena said: “We are waiting for diagnosis from the scans and I can’t give you an accurate answer, but is it not as serious as it looked.
“He is an important player for us and the captain of the team. You may have seen recently that even if Denis Onyango is on the pitch he still keeps the armband.
“He is important for the team because he has so much confidence, he is a very good player and hopefully he is back sooner rather than later. Other injuries are Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe. Terrence Mashego has started to train again, but Abdelmounaim Boutouil is still not available for selection.
“We have a few injuries, but have to make do with what we have. It is good that the rest of the players are putting up their hands for places.”
