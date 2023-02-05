Soccer

'An accident' led to Sundowns' victory, says Pirates coach Riveiro

05 February 2023 - 14:01
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates players look dejected during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has described how his team's close 1-0 loss to DStv Premiership runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns came via “an accident”.

The Spaniard felt there was nothing that separated the teams apart from the mistake made by Pirates that allowed Cassius Mailula to score an early winner in the sixth minute.

Bucs lost for the second time this season in the Premiership against Sundowns after their 2-0 defeat in Pretoria, but Riveiro said Saturday's tie was the best his side has played against a team that has now won a record-extending 15 games on the spin.

The Brazilians stretched their lead at top of the log to 23 points over second-placed SuperSport United and there's little doubt now it's a matter of time before they are official sixth-time successive champions.

Bucs had 59% ball possession and two shots on target from 13 attempts at goal.

DStv Premiership | Orlando Pirates vs. Mamelodi Sundowns | Highlights

Sundowns profited early from possession given away through a pass out of his area by Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, allowing Cassius Mailula to score a sixth-minute opener.

The Brazilians defeated Pirates by playing a smart game and showed they're a cut above others with their ability to manage a match and protect their lead in difficult situations.

“It [the goal] was an accident — it was not because we didn’t have enough time to test our plan,” Riveiro said.

“We were not wasting time. We were trying to provoke and create a scenario that could give us an advantage [in numbers] and for that we needed a keeper [involved in build-ups] if the opponent is pressing high.

“But if Sundowns decided to drop after scoring then we were not going to need a keeper [in play in passing movements] any more. If we use the keeper just to play long balls then we are not really using the keeper.

“We need the keeper to have time on the ball to attract somebody because if he has the ball, they have 10 players to press. [Sundowns' keeper Ronwen] Williams is not going to join the pressing, right? Someone is drawn to my keeper then there’s one player free. That’s the way [to play].

“It’s the same [way] Sundowns does it. How many times did Williams stand on the ball today? Pretty much the same as Sipho. So there was not so much difference between what both teams were trying to do.

 “We made a mistake and we were punished. But we dominated and we came close in set pieces and were unlucky in those specific situations.

“It was the best game we played against Sundowns. I’m not happy with the result but I said the performance of the players was outstanding.”

Riveiro said Pirates knew they had to deny Sundowns possession and praised his team for managing that.

“If I’m not mistaken we had 60% of possession and I don’t know when last Sundowns lost possession against a team in the PSL.

“We cannot do that without the whole team. We needed to play with the keeper [Sipho Chaine] if we were to reduce [Downs'] possession. We could not change the plan because we had conceded one goal.”

The coach, who saw his team denied a fourth straight win, was positive about the approach from Pirates against a side that was expected, on form, to win far more convincingly in their display, if not the scoreline.

“The level Pirates played to makes me feel positive about the future. If we manage to perform in this level we’re not going to lose many points this season.

“We will continue the process and be much stronger. I think everybody with a minimal knowledge about football can understand who was the better team tonight and why.”

MORE:

