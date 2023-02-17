Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for apologising about “stupid” remarks, but explained why he is not rushing to the phone to sort his own “feud” with TS Galaxy boss Sead Ramović.
Guardiola last week responded to claims his side should be stripped of their league titles over alleged financial rule breaches by saying “I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield”, in reference to the former Liverpool player's mishap that many saw as instrumental in Liverpool losing the league to Manchester City in 2014.
Speaking this week, Guardiola apologised to Gerrard for the “unnecessary and stupid comments”.
Mosimane applauded Guardiola for apologising and claimed egos should not cloud judgment.
“Real men, leaders or wise men have no ego to apologise. It is very difficult to apologise , without even making a justification (especially publicly).
“We should not let our egos stand in front of our path to success or glory. No matter who you are, you can say I am sorry to anybody.”
When asked if he was ready to pick up the phone to discuss his recent disagreement with Ramović, Mosimane said both coaches had moved on.
“We are professionals and have important matches coming. We have moved on and we know our egos should not stop our focus on our teams,” he told sports presenter Andile Ncube.
The pair were involved in a war of words over Sibusiso "Vila" Vilakazi, after Ramović suggested the footballer was released for not putting enough effort into his training sessions.
Mosimane was surprised by Ramović's “tone” and questioned his claim. Ramović hit back and said he hoped the former Sundowns' coach would like his tone this time, leading to Mosimane telling him to “sit down”.
“I was protecting Sbu Vilakazi’s career that is left with a few years to go. Let's focus and be responsible pro licensed coaches,” he said.
Pitso Mosimane praises Pep Guardiola over apology, clears the air on Ramović ‘beef’
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
