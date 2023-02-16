Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has thanked fans for their support after his team's recent success.
'God has something for us' — Pitso Mosimane reflects on Al Ahli Saudi success so far
Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has thanked fans for their support after his team's recent success.
Al Ahli Saudi moved back to the top of Division 1 on Monday after a 1-0 win against Al Orubah, but were a few hours later replaced by Al-Hazem on goal difference.
Fans expressed their excitement on social media to see Al-Ahli back on track, with one fan saying: “Coach Pitso deserves thanks and compliments. He is continuing his excellence with Saudi Ahli despite the serious difficulties. Accepting the challenge to bring us back is appreciated, we will stop complaining and give full support.
“We congratulate the survival with three points from Orubah. We apologise for pushing for [Marcos] Amaral ... You were right about him and the need for Frank Kom.”
Mosimane, who was in good spirits, said God had something for the team.
“Let’s support all our players and continue to give them confidence, time and love,” he said.
“They will take us to the promised land. In football, nothing or nobody is perfect. God has something for us and let’s keep praying, working hard and supporting the team.”
‘Unacceptable scoreline in front of our fans’: Mosimane suffers first defeat as Al-Ahli Saudi coach
Back-to-back wins for Pitso's side come after the team saw a great 13-match unbeaten run come to an end at the start of this month at the hands of Al-Akhdoud.
The defeat saw Al-Akhdoud climb to the top of the table, while Al-Ahli Saudi dropped to third place.
“We got humbled tonight,” Mosimane said at the time.
“Unacceptable scoreline, especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry.”
Al-Ahli fans, including EFF leader Julius Malema, wished Mosimane better luck next time.
“Thanks for your support, leadership. We will keep fighting like the fighters. Stay strong, you still have a long way also. No shortcuts, endurance is key in any field,” Mosimane told Malema.
