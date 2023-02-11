WATCH | ‘That’s my bro’: Al Hilal coach Florent Ibengé enthuses about Pitso Mosimane

Al Hilal coach Florent Ibengé has spoken in glowing terms about counterpart Pitso Mosimane for the giant strides he has made in his coaching career.
Ibengé, who has known Mosimane for many years during their coaching duties on the continent, said he is happy to see the South African breaking ground and achieving things.
Mosimane achieved unparalleled success with Mamelodi Sundowns where he won five league titles and caught the attention of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, helping them to two successive Caf Champions League titles.
Mosimane took a break for a few months before he embarked on another project where he is working on reviving sleeping Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli and getting them promoted back to the elite league.
“I am really proud of what he is doing and I hope he is going to do better in the future. That’s my bro for a long time, I am more than proud of him,” said Ibengé.
Ibengé was speaking at Loftus on Friday afternoon as Al Hilal held their final training session before they take on Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, group stages clash on Saturday (3pm).
Ibengé also disclosed he considered quitting football a few years ago while he was in charge of DR Congo side AS Vita Club because of undue pressure but Mosimane talked him out of it.
“I had decided that I want to stop but he called me to say you can’t stop because we are not enough and I continued because he convinced me to go on.
“This happened while I was the coach of AS Vita, he insisted that there is no time to take a rest because there are not many of us coaching top teams on the continent. He said to me, 'you are a leader and you can’t quit, you have to keep on going.'”
