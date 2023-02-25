Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Shabalala given first Soweto derby start by coach Arthur Zwane

25 February 2023 - 14:55 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FNB STADIUM
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala to play his first Soweto derby.
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala to play his first Soweto derby.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has shown faith in exciting teenager Mduduzi Shabalala by including him in the starting line-up for his first Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

The emerging 19-year-old midfielder, who has been a revelation for Amakhosi this season with two league goals in eight starts, will be part of the midfield that includes Keagan Dolly, Yusuf Maart and Seyethemba Sithebe.

Elsewhere, Zwane also went for consistency with Brandon Petersen as his goalkeeper who will be playing behind the defence of Siyabonga Ngezana, Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Sifiso Hlanti.

In attack, Zwane has put faith in the likes of Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who won’t be on the bench due to suspension, has gone with the tried and tested with Sipho Chaine between the poles and the back three of Nkosinathi Sibiso, Tapelo Xoki and Innocent Maela.

In the midfield, Riveiro has shown faith in Paseka Mako, Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo and Vincent Pule while his attack will be led by on-form Monnapule Saleng, Thembinkosi Lorch and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

The league title is virtually gone to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns but for these Soweto giants there is a lot to play for as they are battling for second spot that comes with qualification for the Caf Champions League.

Pirates are currently third on the log table with 31 points from 20 games while Amakhosi are fifth with 28 points and their mission is not going to be an easy one as SuperSport United consolidated second spot with 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday.

Chiefs: Petersen, Ngezana, Dove, Kwinika, Hlanti, Sithebe, Maart, Shabalala, Dolly, Du Preez, Saile

Subs: Khune, Njabulo Ngcobo, Dube, Bimenyimana, Mashiane, Radebe, Sekgota, Zwane, Duba.

Pirates: Chaine, Sibisi, Xoki, Maela, Pule, Mako, Timm, Ndlondlo, Saleng, Lorch, Dzvukamanja

Subs: Mpontshane, Erasmus, Ndah, Makhaula, Marou, Dlamini, Hotto, Motshwari, Nonyane

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Who will win this weekend’s Soweto Derby?

Who are you backing to win this weekend?
Sport
1 day ago

Mabena backs Pirates strikers to keep scoring despite Chickelday departure

Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena believes the decision to bring in striker coach Scott Chickelday was a masterstroke in solving the side’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run

Mamelodi Sundowns’ excellent winning run under coach Rulani Mokwena faces a serious threat in their Caf Champions League Group B clash against Bafana ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs are the ANC of SA football - Fana Mokoena’s prediction for the Soweto Derby

"At this rate, prayer is our only game plan, because in the field of play, there is no plan," said Fana Mokoena.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run Soccer
  2. Proteas Women into World Cup final Cricket
  3. ‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football Sport
  4. Chiefs are the ANC of SA football - Fana Mokoena’s prediction for the Soweto ... Soccer
  5. Issues plaguing Durban, KZN and SA give Sharks’ US investors pause Sport

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses