Kaizer Chiefs starlet Shabalala given first Soweto derby start by coach Arthur Zwane
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has shown faith in exciting teenager Mduduzi Shabalala by including him in the starting line-up for his first Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
The emerging 19-year-old midfielder, who has been a revelation for Amakhosi this season with two league goals in eight starts, will be part of the midfield that includes Keagan Dolly, Yusuf Maart and Seyethemba Sithebe.
Elsewhere, Zwane also went for consistency with Brandon Petersen as his goalkeeper who will be playing behind the defence of Siyabonga Ngezana, Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Sifiso Hlanti.
In attack, Zwane has put faith in the likes of Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who won’t be on the bench due to suspension, has gone with the tried and tested with Sipho Chaine between the poles and the back three of Nkosinathi Sibiso, Tapelo Xoki and Innocent Maela.
In the midfield, Riveiro has shown faith in Paseka Mako, Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo and Vincent Pule while his attack will be led by on-form Monnapule Saleng, Thembinkosi Lorch and Terrence Dzvukamanja.
The league title is virtually gone to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns but for these Soweto giants there is a lot to play for as they are battling for second spot that comes with qualification for the Caf Champions League.
Pirates are currently third on the log table with 31 points from 20 games while Amakhosi are fifth with 28 points and their mission is not going to be an easy one as SuperSport United consolidated second spot with 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday.
Chiefs: Petersen, Ngezana, Dove, Kwinika, Hlanti, Sithebe, Maart, Shabalala, Dolly, Du Preez, Saile
Subs: Khune, Njabulo Ngcobo, Dube, Bimenyimana, Mashiane, Radebe, Sekgota, Zwane, Duba.
Pirates: Chaine, Sibisi, Xoki, Maela, Pule, Mako, Timm, Ndlondlo, Saleng, Lorch, Dzvukamanja
Subs: Mpontshane, Erasmus, Ndah, Makhaula, Marou, Dlamini, Hotto, Motshwari, Nonyane
